Franklin County’s football team completed an undefeated regular season Friday, winning 55-14 at Great Crossing.
“We handled our business,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “We played pretty methodical and did what we needed to do to be able to go into the playoffs undefeated. We’re relatively healthy coming out of the game.”
FCHS (10-0) led 27-0 at halftime and 41-7 after three quarters.
Going undefeated wasn’t a big topic of conversation at the beginning of the season.
“I knew we had some talent,” James said, “but we had so many young kids where this was their first year stepping into the varsity spotlight.
“I tell everyone they’ve grown up. They’re not really freshmen and sophomores anymore after playing 10 varsity games.”
Great Crossing (1-9) had one sustained drive in the first quarter but was held in check after that.
“Our defense played lights out,” James said. “They had that one drive, but we had some big plays and some three-and-outs.”
The Flyers begin the playoffs next Friday at home, hosting Waggener at 7:30 p.m.
FCHS defeated Waggener 37-20 on Oct. 18.