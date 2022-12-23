Franklin County’s boys basketball team defeated East Jessamine 52-31 Wednesday at FCHS in the Capital City Classic Holiday Tournament.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Zack Claudio went 6-for-6 on 2-point shots and hit two free throws to lead the Flyers in scoring with 14 points.

