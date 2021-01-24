After a close first quarter, Franklin County's boys basketball team dominated the second quarter on the way to a 63-51 win at Owen County Saturday.
FCHS (3-3) led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Rebels 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 33-21 at halftime.
Zac Cox was the Flyers' leading scorer with 18 points, followed by Phillip Peiffer with 12 points, Fred Farrier II with nine, Nick Broyles with five, Jayden Mattison and Dominick Taylor with four points each, Tyler Valentine and Max Mulder with three points each, and Michael Dummitt with two.
Teagan Moore scored 19 points to lead Owen County (4-3).
FCHS plays at Danville Monday.
