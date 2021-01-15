Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Shelby County 57-45 in Shelbyville.

Fred Farrier II led FCHS in scoring with 16 points, and Zac Cox was close behind with 15.

Rounding out the scoring were Jayden Mattison with eight points, Max Mulder with five, Nick Broyles and Michael Dummitt with four points each, Tyler Valentine with three, and Zack Claudio with two points.

Mattison grabbed eight rebounds, and Farrier, Mulder and Cox each had six boards.

FCHS (1-2) plays at Great Crossing Friday at 6 p.m. in its first district game.

The Flyers' game against Montgomery County scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Montgomery County program.

