Franklin County’s boys basketball team beat Bracken County 86-80 in overtime Saturday in Brooksville.

The Flyers placed four players in double figures, led by Zac Cox with 23 points. Andrew Chenault and Tyler Broyles both finished with 17 points, and Dominick Taylor scored 13 points.

