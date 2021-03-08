Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team placed four players in double figures as it defeated Tates Creek 71-66 Saturday at FCHS.

Phillip Peiffer had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Flyers. Nick Broyles scored 13 points, followed by Fred Farrier II with 11 points and Max Mulder with 10.

Rounding out the scoring for the Flyers were Zac Cox with nine points, Jayden Mattison with six, and Tyler Valentine, Caymen Mays-Clark and Andrew Chenault with two points each.

FCHS shot 66% from the field and grabbed 36 rebounds. Mattison finished with nine rebounds, Mulder had seven, and Broyles had six.

Franklin County (11-9) plays at home Tuesday against Thomas Nelson at 6:30 p.m.

