Franklin County's boys basketball team will host the Gary Moore Classic Saturday.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The first game of the event will be Western Hills vs. Collegiate at 1 p.m., followed by East Jessamine vs. Nicholas County at 3 p.m., FCHS vs. Sayre at 5 p.m., and in the nightcap Great Crossing will take on Lexington Catholic at 7 p.m.

