Franklin County’s boys basketball team opened play in the Billy Hicks Classic Wednesday with a 61-29 loss to Great Crossing.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Warhawks took control of the game early, leading 29-4 after the first quarter and 43-12 at halftime.

