Franklin County's boys basketball team lost to Collins 65-45 Monday in its season opener at FCHS.

Zac Cox led the Flyers with 17 points, followed by Nick Broyles with seven, Michael Dummitt with six, Fred Farrier II and Andrew Chenault with four points each, Dominick Taylor and Tyler Valentine with three points each, and Caymen Mays-Clark with one point.

FCHS shot 41.5% from the field.

Farrier was Franklin County's top rebounder with four.

The Flyers play at home Thursday against East Jessamine.

