Franklin County’s boys basketball team opened its season with a 69-51 win over Pineville Saturday in the Jersey Mike’s Classic at Great Crossing.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Zac Cox led the Flyers with 22 points, including 12 from 3-point range as he went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. Cox was named Player of the Game.

