Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s boys basketball team defeated Central Kentucky Homeschool 73-70 in overtime Thursday at FCHS.

The game was close throughout, with Franklin County leading 18-17 after the first quarter. The teams were tied 33-33 at halftime, and the Spartans were ahead 52-46 after three quarters.

The Flyers outscored Central Kentucky Homeschool 21-15 in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime with the score tied 67-67.

FCHS held the Spartans to a single basket, a 3-pointer, in overtime while scoring six points on two baskets by Fred Farrier II and two free throws from Zac Cox to pull out the win.

Farrier led FCHS with 23 points, and Cox and Max Mulder both scored 15 points. Nick Broyles, Dominick Taylor and Phillip Peiffer each scored five points, followed by Tyler Valentine and Michael Dummitt with two points each and Brandon Atkinson with one point.

Gabe Skaggs led the Spartans with 23 points.

The Flyers (4-4) play Russell Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Gary Moore Classic at FCHS.

