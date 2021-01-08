Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Franklin County boys basketball team's home game Saturday against Montgomery County has been rescheduled.

The FCHS boys varsity team will now host Montgomery County on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 4:15 p.m. with the junior varsity game scheduled for 3 p.m.

The rescheduling is not COVID related.

