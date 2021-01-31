Franklin County's boys basketball team got off to a quick start and then held off Russell 47-43 Saturday in the Gary Moore Classic at FCHS.
The Flyers (5-4) led 18-6 after the first quarter and were ahead 24-18 at halftime.
"We had a good start to the game," FCHS coach Tony Wise said. "In the second quarter we played some sloppy basketball and lost a couple of shooters in our zone.
"We decided to stay with the zone in the second half. They'd get within four or five points, and we'd go up six or seven. We just couldn't get over the hump and then we missed some free throws."
Franklin County's advantage was five points, 34-29, going into the fourth quarter.
Zac Cox led FCHS with 18 points, followed by Phillip Peiffer with nine points, Fred Farrier II with seven, Max Mulder with six, Nick Broyles with three, and Brandon Atkinson and Michael Dummitt with two points each.
Brady Bell was the top scorer for Russell (6-3) with 14 points.
"We have a group of guys who enjoy playing together," Wise said, "and they're working hard to get better. We need to stay COVID-free, stay healthy and get some games in."
FCHS plays at home Tuesday against North Bullitt. There will only be a varsity game starting at 6:30 p.m.
