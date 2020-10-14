Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The Franklin County boys soccer team and Frankfort girls soccer team bowed out of the 41st District Tournament Tuesday.

FCHS (0-6-1) lost to Great Crossing 4-1. Cade Terry's goal in the first half gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

This year's seniors are Terry, Owen Clements, Jacob Dummitt, Alan Martinez, Henry Nsiah, Owen Powell and Kaden Turner.

The Lady Panthers (2-10) lost to Great Crossing 7-0 Tuesday. They play at Paris today.

Great Crossing plays in both district championship games Thursday. GCHS takes on Western Hills at 6 p.m. in the girls championship game, and the Warhawks play Frankfort at 8:30 p.m. in the boys championship match.

The tournament is being played at Great Crossing.

