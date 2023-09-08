090923.FCHS golf seniors_submitted.jpg

Franklin County's boys golf team celebrated Senior Night Wednesday at Juniper Hill. This year's seniors, from left, are Zachary Perry, Ben Bevington, Gunnar Roberts, Sam Brown, Kolby Nesselrode, Braden Byers and Memphis Martin. (Photo submitted)

Franklin County’s boys golf team celebrated Senior Night Wednesday when the Flyers played Western Hills at Juniper Hill.

FCHS won the match 160-204. Franklin County’s Gunnar Roberts and Ben Bevington both shot 35 to lead all golfers, and Roberts was medalist in a scorecard playoff.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription