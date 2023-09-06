Franklin County’s boys golf team went 1-1 in two matches played last week.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

On Aug. 29 at Juniper Hill, FCHS and Anderson County tied with team scores of 145. Anderson won the match in a scorecard playoff.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription