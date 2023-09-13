Franklin County’s boys soccer team hadn’t beaten Frankfort since 2019, but FCHS coach Mike Hayes had a simple message for his team before Tuesday’s match with the Panthers.

091323.BSocc-FC fans_ly.jpg

Franklin County soccer players Harry Boateng (17) and Laydon New (12) celebrate with teammates and fans after the Flyers defeated Frankfort 3-1 Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

“We told our guys to take it one game at a time,” Hayes said after the Flyers defeated Frankfort 3-1 at the Sower Soccer Complex.

091323.FC Peiffer-FH McDaniel_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Eric Peiffer (33) tries to move the ball past Frankfort's Elijah McDaniel during Tuesday's match at the Sower Soccer Complex. Peiffer scored two goals as the Flyers won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
091323.FC Rodriguez-FH Cox_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Everson Rodriguez, left, and Frankfort's Bryson Cox (9) go after the ball during Tuesday's match at the Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

