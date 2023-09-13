Franklin County soccer players Harry Boateng (17) and Laydon New (12) celebrate with teammates and fans after the Flyers defeated Frankfort 3-1 Tuesday at the Sower Soccer Complex. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Eric Peiffer (33) tries to move the ball past Frankfort's Elijah McDaniel during Tuesday's match at the Sower Soccer Complex. Peiffer scored two goals as the Flyers won 3-1. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s boys soccer team hadn’t beaten Frankfort since 2019, but FCHS coach Mike Hayes had a simple message for his team before Tuesday’s match with the Panthers.
“We told our guys to take it one game at a time,” Hayes said after the Flyers defeated Frankfort 3-1 at the Sower Soccer Complex.
“Don’t make it a grudge match of us vs. them, but make it a game where we play the way we want to play. We’ve been blessed all season to play the way we want to play.”
FCHS (8-2-1) led 2-1 at halftime with goals by Eric Peiffer and Everson Rodriguez. Bryson Cox scored Frankfort’s goal.
“We came in really focused,” FHS coach Austin Farmer said. “It’s always a competitive game, and tonight was nothing different. We just had a couple of bad breaks. I thought both teams were equal. We both had chances, but County capitalized on theirs.”
The score remained 2-1 until about two minutes were left. Peiffer scored his second goal, this one off an assist from Harry Boateng, to make the final score 3-1.
“I’m happy for the guys to get the win,” Hayes said. “This is my third year (at FCHS) and they’ve beaten us the last two seasons. It’s a good win in the district, but I’m looking at something bigger, getting through the district and getting into the regional tournament if we can.”
The two teams will meet again in the 41st District tournament the first week of October. Great Crossing is the No. 1 seed, FCHS is No. 2, followed by FHS at No. 3 and Western Hills at No. 4.
Frankfort (7-6) plays at Spencer County Thursday, and FCHS is at Scott County Saturday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.