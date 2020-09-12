FCHS

Franklin County's boys soccer team led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Jacob Dummitt, but Boyle County scored once in the second half as the teams played to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Danville.

FCHS (0-1-1) plays its first home match Tuesday against Montgomery County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription