Franklin County's boys basketball team has picked up a game for Saturday and will host Harrison County at 4 p.m. There will be no junior varsity game.

Western Hills' girls basketball team will host Frankfort in a district game Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Franklin County and Western Hills teams are playing at home Saturday, and away games were canceled.

The Flyers will play at home Monday against Frankfort with the JV game at 6 p.m.and the varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

