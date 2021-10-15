Career win No. 40 for Franklin County football coach Eddie James sets up a showdown for the regular-season district championship next week at Central.

Franklin County defeated Waggener 31-6 Friday at Benny Watkins Field to remain undefeated in district play with one district game remaining.

That’s against Central, which is also undefeated in the district. Both Central and FCHS are 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the district.

“We’re excited,” James said about the Central matchup. “I love competing against them. Marvin (Dantzler) does a good job, and I like the environment. If you want a high school football environment and a tough place to play, it’s what you ask for. We get excited about that game.”

To get to that game undefeated in the district, the Flyers had to win their homecoming contest against Waggener.

Friday’s game came after an open week for FCHS, and the starting time was moved to 6 p.m. over concern about the possibility of inclement weather.

“It was good,” James said of the open week. “We still had a couple kids that still didn’t play tonight. We felt like they needed a little more rest. Peyton Ledford, Braedyn Tracy, we’re trying to get them healthy.

“It was a good night. I was thankful we got to play this one. The weather could not have worked out better.”

The Flyers scored on their first drive of the game, which started with a kickoff return by Kaden Moorman to midfield and included a long run by Moorman.

The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Hurst to Gilead Galloway. Easton Powell kicked the first of his four PATs, and FCHS led 7-0.

The Wildcats scored in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Keivontez Bell. The drive started after Waggener recovered a Franklin County fumble.

Waggener’s two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the score 7-6 at the end of the period.

The Flyers scored twice in the second quarter, on a 7-yard pass from Hurst to Zack Claudio and a 6-yard run by Hurst, to lead 21-6 at halftime. Moorman didn’t play in the second half after he said he had a headache, and James said Moorman would be evaluated by the trainer.

“We didn’t know and when it’s a head injury we want to be sure,” James said. “We don’t want to risk anything.”

The only touchdown in the second half came in the third quarter on a 34-yard pass play from Hurst to Jayden Mattison, who stiff-armed a Waggener defender right out of bounds on his way to the end zone.

“I thought we executed,” James said. “We’ve asked some guys to step into some roles. We really want to get our program to a place it’s truly next man up. Like Gilead Galloway stepped up tonight when Braedyn couldn’t play, and Gilead had a great game, had some big catches, scored a touchdown, things like that.

“We made a switch at quarterback, I guess it’s been five weeks ago now. Gavin’s still growing. I like his trajectory. He adds an element to that position, and Jayden Mattison who played quarterback jumps to receiver. He goes out there, and he probably had the best play of the night with that catch.”

Franklin County closed out the scoring with a 33-yard field goal by Powell in the fourth quarter.

FCHS is now on a three-game winning streak.

“We had some mental errors and some things we’ve got to clean up,” James said. “I’m proud of our kids and the things that we did, but our expectations are pretty high.

“We’re not just trying to win in October, and we know that if we don’t do some things right that we’re not going to be successful when it matters.”

