Relentless. Physical. Disciplined.
Those are words the Franklin County football team’s defensive unit lives by, and that was never more evident than in Friday’s 42-6 victory over Central for the Class 4A, District 4 championship.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense," said FCHS' NaHavian Davis, a junior defensive lineman. "Our defense is one of the key parts of our team, especially being RPD (relentless, physical, disciplined)."
After giving up 304 yards to Central in the Yellow Jackets' 18-16 win on Oct. 24 at Benny Watkins Field, including 192 rushing yards to junior Malachi Williams, the Flyer defense held Central to 200 total yards Friday. Williams rushed for 79 yards and the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown.
“Our goal was to send a message to the rest of the state that we’re coming,” Davis said.
The Flyers (7-1) have given up just 80 points this season, including 26 in their last four games. The most they’ve given up in a game is 22 in a 40-22 win over Woodford County Sept. 18, the second week of the season.
FCHS had a 14-day quarantine after that game because of COVID-19, meaning no practice or games.
The Flyers didn’t sit at home during that time.
“We got on Zoom and had team workouts with everybody,” sophomore defensive lineman Carson Greenwell said.
Franklin County went three weeks between games, returning to action Oct. 16 at Waggener with a 54-14 victory in the Flyers’ first district game of the season.
“We came back on a bye week,” junior linebacker Blair Tate said. “We didn’t have a game that week, and I think it helped us to have a week of practice to shake the rust off. When we finally got back in a game it was like we hardly missed a step. I was surprised how well we came back to it, especially with a younger team.”
The Flyers suffered their only loss a week after the Waggener game, falling at home to Central in the final seconds. They’re on a four-game winning streak since that setback.
Central and Franklin County reversed roles this season.
Last year it was FCHS that won by two points in the regular season, winning 14-12 at Central in the regular season. The Yellow Jackets defeated Franklin County 18-7 in the second round of the playoffs last year at Woodford County. The game was moved to Woodford because of poor field conditions at Benny Watkins Field.
That loss was the only one in the Flyers’ 11-1 season, and it’s one they’ve had on their minds for over a year.
“All year, ever since we lost,” senior linebacker Bryce Tucker said. “We’ve had 18-7 posted on walls everywhere. You see it when you’re weightlifting, they remind you when you’re running hills, in everything that we do.”
Now that the Flyers have returned the favor, they’ll be playing for a regional championship this week, hosting Allen County-Scottsville (5-3) Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The last time FCHS won a regional crown was in 1979 when the Flyers defeated Bullitt Central 12-0 to capture the Class 4A Region II title. There were only four classes in football in 1979.
This will be the first time in two years that the Flyers have played someone outside of their district in the playoffs, and that’s fine with Davis.
“I personally do,” he said when asked if he likes playing an opponent he doesn’t know well. “I like the uncertainty of it, letting the game flow.”
“Especially not being someone from our district or that we’ve seen before, we can’t overlook one team thinking we’ll get to the next,” Tate said. “We have to take it slow and be well prepared.”
