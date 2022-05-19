GEORGETOWN — Great Crossing’s baseball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way, beating Franklin County 14-5 in the 41st District tournament championship game Wednesday night at Great Crossing.

Both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament, which begins Sunday. District winners will host district runners-up in the first round. The tournament draw hasn’t taken place yet.

Down 4-1 after 1½ innings Wednesday, FCHS scored two runs in the bottom of the second to pull within 4-3.

But the Warhawks responded with four runs in the top of the third and stayed in control the rest of the way.

“We had nine errors,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “It hasn’t been a problem. It’s one of those things we made one and it snowballed. We had kids tonight who made errors, some multiple errors, who have not made many at all.”

The Warhawks scored two runs in the first, and FCHS scored one on four walks.

Great Crossing went ahead 4-1 in the top of the second, only to see the Flyers score twice in the bottom of the inning on four walks and a single by Carson Hockensmith to make the score 4-3.

In the top of the third, Great Crossing doubled its run output, scoring four times on three hits and two FCHS errors.

“That inning where they got the 8-3 lead, we were throwing the ball all over the place, and they weren’t giving anyone a called strike,” McDonald said.

The score was 9-4 after the fourth inning with Jeremy Walters leading off with a double for FCHS and scoring on a passed ball.

A walk and a double by Landen Armstrong gave the Flyers a run in the fifth inning, which ended with Great Crossing leading 11-5.

The Warhawks closed out the scoring with three runs in the sixth.

“We’re young, they put a little pressure on us, it’s a big situation, and we did not perform,” McDonald said.

Getting hits for FCHS (14-19) were Carson Hockensmith and Cameron McDonald each with a single, and Walters and Armstrong each with a double.

Brady Hockensmith was Franklin County’s starting pitcher. McDonald came on in relief in the second, A.J. Eagle entered in the fifth inning, and Gunnar Roberts pitched the seventh.

Great Crossing (17-11) had 13 hits, led by Peyton Mullanix and Micah Mullins with three hits each. Jacob Steele had two hits and four runs batted in.

Named to the all-tournament team were Jon Dudinskie of The Frankfort Christian Academy, Charlie Ellis and Drew Ludwig of Frankfort; Kemper Dotson and Dylan McGaughey of Western Hills, Walters, Kaelin Farr and McDonald of Franklin County; and Mullanix, Logan Adkins, Mason Wiley and Steele of Great Crossing. Steele was named the MVP.

