GEORGETOWN — Great Crossing’s baseball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way, beating Franklin County 14-5 in the 41st District tournament championship game Wednesday night at Great Crossing.
Both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament, which begins Sunday. District winners will host district runners-up in the first round. The tournament draw hasn’t taken place yet.
Down 4-1 after 1½ innings Wednesday, FCHS scored two runs in the bottom of the second to pull within 4-3.
But the Warhawks responded with four runs in the top of the third and stayed in control the rest of the way.
“We had nine errors,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. “It hasn’t been a problem. It’s one of those things we made one and it snowballed. We had kids tonight who made errors, some multiple errors, who have not made many at all.”
The Warhawks scored two runs in the first, and FCHS scored one on four walks.
Great Crossing went ahead 4-1 in the top of the second, only to see the Flyers score twice in the bottom of the inning on four walks and a single by Carson Hockensmith to make the score 4-3.
In the top of the third, Great Crossing doubled its run output, scoring four times on three hits and two FCHS errors.
“That inning where they got the 8-3 lead, we were throwing the ball all over the place, and they weren’t giving anyone a called strike,” McDonald said.
The score was 9-4 after the fourth inning with Jeremy Walters leading off with a double for FCHS and scoring on a passed ball.
A walk and a double by Landen Armstrong gave the Flyers a run in the fifth inning, which ended with Great Crossing leading 11-5.
The Warhawks closed out the scoring with three runs in the sixth.
“We’re young, they put a little pressure on us, it’s a big situation, and we did not perform,” McDonald said.
Getting hits for FCHS (14-19) were Carson Hockensmith and Cameron McDonald each with a single, and Walters and Armstrong each with a double.
Brady Hockensmith was Franklin County’s starting pitcher. McDonald came on in relief in the second, A.J. Eagle entered in the fifth inning, and Gunnar Roberts pitched the seventh.
Great Crossing (17-11) had 13 hits, led by Peyton Mullanix and Micah Mullins with three hits each. Jacob Steele had two hits and four runs batted in.
Named to the all-tournament team were Jon Dudinskie of The Frankfort Christian Academy, Charlie Ellis and Drew Ludwig of Frankfort; Kemper Dotson and Dylan McGaughey of Western Hills, Walters, Kaelin Farr and McDonald of Franklin County; and Mullanix, Logan Adkins, Mason Wiley and Steele of Great Crossing. Steele was named the MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.