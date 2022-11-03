Franklin County's football game with John Hardin will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at Benny Watkins Field.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but was moved to 8 because John Hardin had transportation issues.

