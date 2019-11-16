Franklin County senior Brady Holleran was selected by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association as Class 4A District 4 Player of the Year.
Holleran leads the Flyers with 143 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.
FCHS’ Eddie James was selected as the KFCA Class 4A District 4 Coach of the Year. The Flyers finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0.
Several Flyers were also honored by the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association.
FCHS players earning first team all-district honors were Nick Broyles, quarterback; Fred Farrier, wide receiver and defensive back; Andrew Roberts, offensive lineman; Holleran, defensive lineman; and Brenton Sears, inside linebacker.
Those earning honorable mention all-district were Tariq Lester, running back; Peyton Ledford, tight end; Isaac Prado and Jake Thomas, offensive linemen; Phillip Peiffer, defensive lineman; Jayden Mattison, outside linebacker; and Aiden Lewis, kicker.