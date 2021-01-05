Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Post-season honors continued for Franklin County's football team Tuesday.

FCHS seniors Fred Farrier II, a wide receiver, and Phillip Peiffer, a defensive lineman, were named to the 36-player Bluegrasspreps.com all-state team.

Farrier was named first team on the Courier-Journal all-state team, and Peiffer, senior quarterback Nick Broyles, sophomore linebacker Peyton Ledford and junior defensive back Zack Claudio earned honorable mention.

Farrier was one of 25 players named to the Herald-Leader's Class of the Commonwealth team, and Broyles received honorable mention on the team.

The Flyers went 9-2 this season, finishing as state runners-up in Class 4A. 

