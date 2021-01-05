Post-season honors continued for Franklin County's football team Tuesday.
FCHS seniors Fred Farrier II, a wide receiver, and Phillip Peiffer, a defensive lineman, were named to the 36-player Bluegrasspreps.com all-state team.
Farrier was named first team on the Courier-Journal all-state team, and Peiffer, senior quarterback Nick Broyles, sophomore linebacker Peyton Ledford and junior defensive back Zack Claudio earned honorable mention.
Farrier was one of 25 players named to the Herald-Leader's Class of the Commonwealth team, and Broyles received honorable mention on the team.
The Flyers went 9-2 this season, finishing as state runners-up in Class 4A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.