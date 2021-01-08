FCHS

Franklin County seniors Nick Broyles, Fred Farrier II and Phillip Peiffer have been named to the Greater Louisville Football Coaches Association's East/West Senior All-Stars.

Broyles, a quarterback; Farrier, a wide receiver; and Peiffer, a defensive end, were named to the East team.

The all-star game will not be played this year because of COVID-19.

