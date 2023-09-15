Spencer County's Ethan Hampton (23) tries to tackle Franklin County's Christian Moore Friday at Benny Watkins Field. Moore scored three touchdowns in the Flyers' 41-7 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Gavin Hurst (5) follows a teammate's block on Spencer County's Kellen Marksbury on his way to the end zone Friday at Benny Watkins Field. FCHS won 41-7. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s football team had a good mix of pass and run in its home opener Friday, and the result was a 41-7 win over Spencer County.
Friday’s win was the most dominant so far for the Flyers, who improve to 4-0.
“We knew what they were going to do,” FCHS coach Eddie James said of Spencer County. “They showed us a couple of formations and had some things that we hadn’t seen. To be able to align to that and get ourselves taken care of the right way we had to adjust in the game, and I felt we did a good job of that.
“We didn’t give up anything until late in the game. I was proud of our guys.”
By the time the Bears scored late in the fourth quarter, the game had long since been decided.
FCHS scored with 4:13 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Gavin Hurst. The first quarter ended with the Flyers leading 7-0 and driving for their second touchdown.
That touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Christian Moore with 9:26 left before halftime. During the drive quarterback Duri Trahan completed four passes for 50 yards, including a 30-yard pass to Hurst.
Trahan was injured in the first half of the Flyers’ first game of the season. He sat out the second half and all of FCHS' next game. He came back for the third game Sept. 1 and completed 14 passes for 78 yards in a 13-6 win at North Laurel.
“Just not having him for that amount of time, just trying to get him into rhythm is the big thing because he missed so much time,” James said. “But having him back was a big deal.”
FCHS added two more touchdowns in the second quarter — on two 1-yard scoring runs by Brennan Robinson. The first was set up by a 14-yard pass from Trahan to Hurst, and the Flyers led 28-0 at the break.
Franklin County scored on its second play of the second half, when Moore went 18 yards for the touchdown. The conversion run failed, leaving the score at 34-0 with 11:35 left in the third, but the game went to a running clock later in the quarter when Moore scored from 1 yard out at the 5:59 mark.
Riley Burton scored late in the fourth quarter for Spencer (1-4).
FCHS’ Easton Powell went 5-for-5 on point-after kicks.
Friday’s game was the district opener for both teams. FCHS continues district play this Friday with a game at Shelby County.
