091623.FC Hurst-Spencer_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Gavin Hurst (5) follows a teammate's block on Spencer County's Kellen Marksbury on his way to the end zone Friday at Benny Watkins Field. FCHS won 41-7. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s football team had a good mix of pass and run in its home opener Friday, and the result was a 41-7 win over Spencer County.

Friday’s win was the most dominant so far for the Flyers, who improve to 4-0.

091623.FC C Moore-Spencer Marksbury_ly.JPG

Spencer County's Ethan Hampton (23) tries to tackle Franklin County's Christian Moore Friday at Benny Watkins Field. Moore scored three touchdowns in the Flyers' 41-7 victory. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription