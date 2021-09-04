Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, losing 27-7 at Corbin.

FCHS was the state's top-ranked Class 4A team in the latest Associated Press poll. Corbin (3-0) was ranked fourth.

The Redhounds were leading 10-0 when Franklin County's Kaden Moorman scored on a touchdown. That made the score 10-7, but Corbin scored the last 17 points of the game.

FCHS (2-1) is at home Friday, hosting Ballard at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription