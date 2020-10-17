Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's football team played its first game since Sept. 18 on Friday and came away with a 54-14 district win over Waggener in Louisville.

The Flyers missed two weeks because of a COVID-19 quarantine, and last week was a bye week.

FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns Friday, going 19-for-23.

Fred Farrier caught seven passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns, and Zach Claudio had seven receptions for 75 yards.

Braedyn Tracy and Kaden Moorman each had a touchdown reception.

Moorman also ran for a touchdown, and Jayden Mattison scored with a touchdown run.

On defense, FCHS' Peyton Ledford had four solo tackles, five assisted tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Phillip Peiffer finished with five solo tackles, three assisted tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.

Franklin County (3-0) hosts Central in a district game Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription