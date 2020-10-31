Franklin County's Kaden Moorman rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns as the Flyer football team defeated North Oldham 47-8 Friday in a district matchup in Goshen.
Fred Farrier and Zach Claudio each scored two touchdowns for FCHS. Both players had rushing touchdowns. Farrier scored his other touchdown on a punt return, and Claudio returned an interception for his other score.
FCHS quarterback Nick Broyles didn't play Friday after suffering an injury last week against Central. Jayden Mattison started at quarterback and went 7-for-12 for 64 yards.
Phillip Peiffer had 9.5 tackles for the Flyers, and Peyton Ledford had seven tackles. Mattison and Claudio each had an interception.
Franklin County (4-1) was scheduled to play at Western Hills Friday. That game has been canceled because WHHS is making up a district game with DeSales. FCHS is looking for a game for Friday.
