A young team. A tough schedule.
The start of the season could have gone several ways for Franklin County’s football team, but it’s been a smashing success.
The Flyers are undefeated at 3-0 with this week being their bye week.
FCHS opened the season with a 23-21 win at Great Crossing, followed by a 17-10 victory over Bryan Station in the Rebel Bowl at Boyle County. Last week’s game was a 13-6 win at North Laurel.
All three schools are in a bigger class than the 4A Flyers.
“I knew it was a tough schedule,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “I thought it matched what we had in terms of our team coming back. I thought it matched well to give us a test and find out a lot about our character and some of those things. Our kids have really stepped up.
“We had a conversation yesterday (Tuesday). We didn’t have a great practice yesterday. But I told our kids the reason that we’re 3-0 is because of the grit and the toughness and they outwork people. And I feel like we’ve done that.
“I feel like when those games got tough and they were tight, our kids never flinched, and the moment wasn’t too big for them, which is kind of surprising as young as we are, but they’re tough and they lean on each other when it gets tough.”
The Flyers faced adversity in their opener when they lost starting quarterback Duri Trahan to an injury in the first half.
Trahan sat out the second half of the Great Crossing game and the entire Bryan Station game before returning last week. Gavin Hurst took over at quarterback in Trahan’s absence.
“That’s an added layer of trying to overcome, but we’re confident in Gavin and what he can do,” James said. “He stepped up and played great. Against Bryan Station he completed three passes, but they were all three huge passes that made a difference in the game. He’s just a gamer.”
Hurst has been just one of the players who has provided leadership.
“We’ve had some leaders emerge and develop that are really good leaders, and they’re kind of making this team their own,” James said. “Ty Taylor is one. Ty’s a quiet kid, he does everything right, but he’s really starting to come out of his shell and lead and encourage others. And the standard he’s set, it impacts others.
“Jeremy Walters is another. Jeremy does everything right. He’s a little undersized to play middle linebacker, but you won’t find any tougher than Jeremy that are going to go harder than he does.”
The Flyers have also had some younger players step up.
“We have a lot of young sophomores that are playing,” James said. “They’re kind of stepping into their roles and flourishing, and they don’t look out of place.
“You always worry about a kid when they first get their varsity snaps, is the moment going to be too big, are they going to have some kind of anxiety, but the young kids — Coen Taylor, Delano Collins, Shalom Moore — that we’re playing, they look like they belong. And that’s encouraging to us as coaches.”
After the bye week, the Flyers will host Spencer County Sept. 15 in their first home game and first district game.
It is also Flyer Football Youth Appreciation Night, open to any elementary and middle school students, and all youth and middle school football players.
There are a variety of events starting with registration at 5 p.m. and ending at 7:27 p.m. with those attending youth night taking the field with the Flyers.
Those with questions about youth night can contact James at 502-382-7518.
The Spencer game is the first of three straight district games with FCHS traveling to Shelby County on Sept. 22 and hosting North Oldham Sept. 29.
After a non-district game at Pulaski Southwestern, the Flyers close out district play with games against Henry County in New Castle Oct. 13 and at home against Western Hills Oct. 20.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” James said about the rest of the season. “We still have a lot of things we can get better at, which is kind of scary in a good way because I don’t think this team has scratched its potential.
“I think they’re going to hang their hat on toughness and grit, and I think accepting coaching, the growing and understanding the game, I think all those things we’ve got room to grow in, but I think they’re excited and they’re hungry to do that.”
