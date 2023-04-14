04-15.FC J Ross-FH Hammons_ly.JPG

Frankfort's Parker Hammons, left, dives into second base as Franklin County first baseman Jack Ross waits for the throw on a pickoff attempt during Thursday's second game at Capitol View Park. FHS won the game 10-1, and FCHS won the first game 14-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s baseball team won easily Thursday night. So did Frankfort.

The two teams split a district doubleheader at Capitol View Park, with FCHS winning 14-0 in the first game and FHS taking the nightcap 10-1.

