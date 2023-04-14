Franklin County’s baseball team won easily Thursday night. So did Frankfort.
The two teams split a district doubleheader at Capitol View Park, with FCHS winning 14-0 in the first game and FHS taking the nightcap 10-1.
Both coaches agreed it was a tale of two games.
“In the first game we came out on fire and took care of business,” FCHS coach Deron McDonald said. Pitcher Kaelin Farr threw a one-hitter as the Flyers won in five innings with the game called on the mercy rule.
Those with hits for the Flyers were Jeremy Walters a home run, triple and single, Cameron McDonald and Jacob Golson each with a home run and single, Jack Ross with two singles, Landen Armstrong with a double, and Landon Sparks and Sawyer Popp each with a base hit.
Frankfort’s James Sebree had a single.
“In the first game we didn’t pitch well,” FHS coach Travis McConathy said. “You can’t be a one-pitch wonder. Anyone can hit a fastball, and they were hitting balls all over the place.”
And that’s while his team struggled at the plate.
“We have to swing better, and Farr did a great job,” McConathy said.
The tables turned in the second game with the Panthers taking an early 1-0 lead. FCHS tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Frankfort broke the game open with six runs in the sixth for a 7-1 lead, and the Panthers tacked on three more runs in the seventh.
“We were tight at the plate,” McConathy said about the first game, “but we swung the bats really well in the second game and made better adjustments at crucial times.
“I’m proud how we responded. Garrett Wellman was on the mound, and he’s a workhorse. There was a 3-2 count in the sixth inning and he threw a curveball. You don’t throw a curveball in that situation, but he did and got the out. We played well.”
Thursday’s games were the first district games for both teams. Franklin County is now 8-7 overall, and Frankfort is 9-3, its best start since 1976.
“Their pitcher in the second game pitched a really good game,” McDonald said of Wellman. “He kept us off balance.”
Sebree had three hits for FHS in the second game, and Drew Ludwig had two. J.D. Smith, Garrett Wellman, Steven Hamilton, Austin Wellman, Ty Hancock and Parker Hammons each had one hit.
The Flyers had four hits — doubles by Ross and Farr and singles from Armstrong and McDonald. After tying the game in the fifth inning, FCHS was thrown out at the plate twice in the inning, plays that McDonald argued.
“Farr pitched the first game and hit his spots,” McDonald said. “He mixed up his pitches and kept them off balance.
“In the second game were too many walks, too many errors, too many mental mistakes and too many bad calls.”
Franklin County’s next game is at home Monday against Madison Southern, and the Flyers host Great Crossing in a district doubleheader Thursday.
Frankfort plays at Model Friday and at Garrard County Monday before its next district doubleheader Thursday at Western Hills.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.