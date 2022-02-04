The Franklin County-Frankfort basketball doubleheader with boys and girls varsity games, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Feb. 11 at Franklin County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription