The Franklin County-Frankfort boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of a COVID issue within the Frankfort program.

FHS head coach Chris O'Bryan is in quarantine after being exposed to the virus last week. He's expected to be out of quarantine on Thursday. O'Bryan said in a text that he had a negative test result on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game, a district matchup, has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at The Frankfort Christian Academy. FHS is playing its district home games at TFCA this season while its gym is under renovation.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription