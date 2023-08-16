Franklin County's Ann Marie Bentley (18) and Ryann Disponnett, right, and Western Hills' Taylor Doss, center, go after the ball during their Capital City Classic match Wednesday at the Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Jayla Bowen, left, tries to keep the ball away from Western Hills' Alex Schweickart Wednesday during the Capital City Classic at the Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s girls soccer team started the season in Woodford County’s Gary Terry Classic, going scoreless while losing all three of its matches in the tournament.
The Lady Flyers have turned things around in the Capital City Classic and will be playing for the championship Saturday night when they host Frankfort.
“We had some tough competition those first three games, but I feel like we learned from it,” FCHS coach Cameron Faris said. “I think losses are learning opportunities rather than just chalk it up as a loss and we get nothing out of it.
“I definitely felt those were learning opportunities because those were great competitors that we played, and I feel like we came into this tournament prepared.”
FCHS defeated Western Hills 3-0 Wednesday in the second round of the Classic at the Sower Soccer Complex, improving to 2-0 in the tournament.
Frankfort is also 2-0 in the tournament after Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Shelby County. Emma Johnson scored both of the Lady Panthers’ goals. Jaleia Hatchett had an assist, and Rachel Nickels had the shutout in goal.
FCHS faced Madison Central, Woodford County and Scott County in the Gary Terry Classic.
Those losses didn’t slow the Lady Flyers, who opened the Capital City Classic with a 2-0 win over Shelby County Monday.
“We definitely are a team that picks each other up because we are a family,” Faris said. “We pick each other up because we’re all each other’s got.”
Meriah Price scored twice for FCHS Wednesday, and the Lady Flyers led 2-0 at halftime. Jayla Bowen and Maryam Shewekah had assists on the goals, and Kaylin Lee recorded the shutout in goal.
Franklin County’s second-half goal came on a penalty kick by Ann Marie Bentley.
“We passed really well today,” Faris said. “My midfield really showed up and played. I can’t single out one of my players because all of them played incredibly well.”
Franklin County and Frankfort will play for the championship at 8 p.m. Saturday at FCHS. Western Hills and Shelby County will meet in the opener at 6 p.m.
