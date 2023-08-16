Franklin County’s girls soccer team started the season in Woodford County’s Gary Terry Classic, going scoreless while losing all three of its matches in the tournament.

Franklin County's Ann Marie Bentley (18) and Ryann Disponnett, right, and Western Hills' Taylor Doss, center, go after the ball during their Capital City Classic match Wednesday at the Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

The Lady Flyers have turned things around in the Capital City Classic and will be playing for the championship Saturday night when they host Frankfort.

Franklin County's Jayla Bowen, left, tries to keep the ball away from Western Hills' Alex Schweickart Wednesday during the Capital City Classic at the Sower Soccer Complex. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

