Franklin County’s first district volleyball match was a success for the Lady Flyers.
Frankfort made sure it wasn’t easy.
FCHS defeated the Lady Panthers Tuesday 3-2 (23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11) at Franklin County.
“First off, hats off to Frankfort,” FCHS coach Dale Adkins said. “We threw everything we had at them. It was almost like they were playing with nine. They were everywhere, digging everything.”
The match was tight throughout, with neither team leading by more than five points in any set except the second.
“We went five sets for the first time in a district match, and I couldn’t be more proud,” FHS coach Eileen Butts said. “The girls have grown so much mentally and skill wise.”
The Lady Flyers were leading 22-21 in the fourth set when FHS scored four straight points with Olivia Ellis serving.
Franklin County jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth set, and Frankfort didn’t get closer than three points the rest of the way.
“Overall I thought we played well,” Adkins said. “Izzy (Isabelle Cecil) was all over the place. Sara Marelli, an outside hitter, this was her first game. She’s a foreign exchange student this year and just got cleared by the KHSAA. I thought for the first game she’s played in she did really well.”
Tuesday’s match was the ninth of the season for the Lady Panthers, who finished third in the Berea Invitational on Saturday.
Franklin County is now 3-0 after Tuesday’s match.
“We’ve gotten better since our first game,” Adkins said. “This is the first time we’ve really had everyone out at the same time. One of our middle hitters had a thumb injury for a lot of the summer, so we’re just getting people back in the last week.”
Franklin County continues district play Thursday with a home match against Western Hills, and Frankfort (4-5) plays at Burgin Thursday.
