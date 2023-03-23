Franklin County’s boys track team was third and the FCHS girls team was fourth at the Shelby County all-comers meet Tuesday.
Frankfort placed fifth in the girls team standings and seventh in the boys standings.
Local winners were Franklin County’s Gilead Galloway, 100 meters; Greg Anderson, 400 meters; and Peyton Ledford and Jaden Oldham, shot put; and Frankfort’s Katie Norman, 300-meter hurdles; Vance Mueller, discus throw; and the girls 4x800-meter relay team of Kenzie Barber, Jamie Bessinger, Lilly House and Emme Moore.
Here are the results for the local competitors.
Girls
4x800-meter relay: 1. FHS (Kenzie Barber, Jamie Bessinger, Lilly House, Emme Moore) 10:50.12.
100-meter hurdles: 4. Isabelle Powell (FC) 19.17, 5. Maddie Starkey (FH) 19.77.
100-meter dash: 2. Katie Norman (FH) 12.81, 3. Deloris Boateng (FC) 13.20, 4. Bria Wilson (FC) 13.27, 6. Kate Alvis (FC) 13.43, 8. Mariah Jackson (FC) 13.66, 9. Deon Echols (FC) 13.74, 10. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 13.77, 14. Maddie Starkey (FH) 14.51, 28. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 15.35, 29. Egypt Slater (FC) 15.37.
1,600-meter run: 4. Kenzie Barber (FH) 5:47.95, 6. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 5:52.90, 17. Ella Johnston (FC) 6:48.84.
400-meter dash: 2. Kate Alvis (FC) 1:03.11, 4. Deloris Boateng (FC) 1:03.94, 5. Hailey Hill (FC) 1:06.54, 7. Kenzie Barber (FH) 1:07.32, 9. Audrey Wells (FC) 1:09.20, 10. Deon Echols (FC) 1:09.27, 11. Mariah Jackson (FC) 1:09.33, 16. Lilly House (FH) 1:12.54, 17. Bria Wilson (FC) 1:13.09, 22. Arryele Nicholson (FC) 1:18.35, 26. Egypt Slater (FC) 1:21.39.
300-meter hurdles: 1. Katie Norman (FH) 47.81.
800-meter run: 2. Emme Moore (FH) 2:36.56.
200-meter dash: 2. Kate Alvis (FC) 27.53, 3. Deloris Boateng (FC) 27.75, 6. Hailey Hill (FC) 28.18, 9. Bria Wilson (FC) 28.58, 10. Deon Echols (FC) 28.76, 11. Mariah Jackson (FC) 28.87, 12. Jayden Dummitt (FC) 28.92, 16. Audrey Wells (FC) 29.78.
3,200-meter run: 3. Rylee Schaffner (FC) 13:19.30, 6. Ella Johnston (FC) 15:17.36.
Long jump: 11. Shaelynn Hockensmith (FH) 12-09.50.
Shot put: 1. Jaden Oldham (FC) 35-02.50, 8. Leila Reynolds (FH) 21-08.50.
Triple jump: 9. Shaelynn Hockensmith (FH) 29-04.
Discus throw: 3. Jaden Oldham (FC) 78-05, 6. Leila Reynolds (FH) 50-06.
Boys
4x800-meter relay: 3. FCHS (Isaac Andrews, Ismael Valladares Valles, Isaac Gilbert, Elijah Ruffin) 9:33.84, 5. FCHS "B" (Elijah Lyles, Isaiah Sowders, Carlos Cortes, Christian Roberts) 10:28.55.
110-meter hurdles: 4. Drew Kemper (FC) 21.61.
100-meter dash: 1. Gilead Galloway (FC) 11.46, 3. Zac Cox (FC) 11.69, 4. Greg Anderson (FC) 11.74, 5. Gavin Hurst (FC) 11.84, 7. Henry Andrews (FC) 11.97, 15. Taurean Smith (FC) 12.31, 17. Maxwell Jones (FH) 12.36, 18. Isaac Antoine (FC) 12.37, 22. Nicholas Epperson (FC) 12.44, 26. Thiago Pires (FH) 12.60, 27. Coen Taylor (FC) 12.62, 28. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 12.62, 29. Arturo Cortes (FC) 12.65, 31. Kamareion Carter (FH) 12.74, 35. Peyton Ledford (FC) 12.99, 37. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 13.10, 38. Benjamin Schrader (FH) 13.16, 51. Usifu Unvakhalu (FC) 13.84, 55. Brady Ellis (FH) 15.49.
400-meter dash: 1. Greg Anderson (FC) 54.12, 2. Emanuel Smith (FC) 54.31, 3. Zac Cox (FC) 54.47, 4. Carter Richardson (FC) 56.30, 5. Shakur Muhammad (FC) 56.74, 8. Isaac Antoine (FC) 59.75, 14. Coen Taylor (FC) 1:01.93, 15. Gilead Galloway (FC) 1:02.15, 20. Cole Tincher (FC) 1:05.70, 23. Gavin Hurst (FC) 1:06.59, 24. Elijah Lyles (FC) 1:06.70, 25. Taurean Smith (FC) 1:07.22, 27. Usifu Unvakhalu (FC) 1:07.38, 31. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 1:10.38, 32. Brady Ellis (FH) 1:13.48.
800-meter run: 3. Isaac Andrews (FC) 2:19.25, 6. Ismael Valladares Valles (FC) 2:22.52, 11. Hagan Schoolfield (FH) 2:26.52, 12. Tyler Shanks (FH) 2:29.01, 13. Christian Roberts (FC) 2:31.89, 15. Elijah Ruffin (FC) 2:34.01, 18. Isaiah Whitis (FH) 2:36.64, 20. Isaac Gilbert (FC) 2:44.51.
200-meter dash: 4. Gilead Galloway (FC) 23.99, 6. Carson Greenwell (FC) 24.53, 9. Carter Richardson (FC) 24.53, 10. Taurean Smith (FC) 25.13, 11. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 25.13, 21. Maxwell Jones (FH) 25.72, 22. Kamareion Carter (FH) 25.81, 24. Isaac Antoine (FC) 25.89, 26. Arturo Cortes (FC) 25.93, 30. Benjamin Schrader (FH) 26.53, 39. Usifu Unvakhalu (FC) 28.21, 41. Antonio Wheeler (FC) 28.32, 48. Brady Ellis (FH) 31.70.
3,200-meter run: 5. Isaac Gilbert (FC) 12:11.56.
Long jump: 5. Kamareion Carter (FH) 16-08.75, 7. Da’Kyo Washington (FH) 15-10.50, 10. Drew Kemper (FC) 14-04, 11. Maxwell Jones (FH) 14-03.
Shot put: 1. Peyton Ledford (FC) 40-09, 5. Carson Greenwell (FC) 36-11, 8. Ty Taylor (FC) 33-09, 9. Vance Mueller (FH) 33-04, 13. Jacob Olds (FC) 29-08, 16. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 26-04.
Triple jump: 5. Henry Andrews (FC) 35-03.25, 7. Drew Kemper (FC) 29-00.75.
Discus throw: 1. Vance Mueller (FH) 96-08, 5. Jacob Olds (FC) 84-05, 8. Ty Taylor (FC) 75-03, 11. Carson Greenwell (FC) 74-04, 12. Peyton Ledford (FC) 74-02, 13. Shamari Aitkens (FC) 71-09.
