091423.Carter Denton_submitted crop.jpg

Frankfort's Carter Denton won medalist honors in a playoff with Franklin County's Ben Bevington at the Hilen Cup Wednesday. (Photo submitted)

When play ended at the Hilen Cup Tuesday, the team champion was crowned.

The medalist was not.

091423.Carter Denton_submitted.jpg

Frankfort's Carter Denton won medalist honors in a playoff with Franklin County's Ben Bevington at the Hilen Cup Wednesday. (Photo submitted)
091423.FCHS boys golf team_ly.jpg

Franklin County's boys golf team won the Hilen Cup Tuesday at Juniper Hill. From left are Sam Brown, Zach Perry, Ben Bevington, Kolby Nesselrode, Brooks Young, Braden Byers, Gunnar Roberts, Aldon Webber, Porter Peale and Max Perry. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
091423.Hilen all-tournament_ly.jpg

Players named to the Hilen Cup all-tournament team, from left, are Franklin County's Zach Perry, Frankfort's Myles Williams and Carter Denton, FCHS' Ben Bevington and Gunnar Roberts, and Western Hills' Cole Semones. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
091423.FC-Ben Bevington_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Ben Bevington chips onto the green at the 12th hole at Juniper Hill Tuesday during the Hilen Cup. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription