Franklin County's boys golf team won the Hilen Cup Tuesday at Juniper Hill. From left are Sam Brown, Zach Perry, Ben Bevington, Kolby Nesselrode, Brooks Young, Braden Byers, Gunnar Roberts, Aldon Webber, Porter Peale and Max Perry. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Players named to the Hilen Cup all-tournament team, from left, are Franklin County's Zach Perry, Frankfort's Myles Williams and Carter Denton, FCHS' Ben Bevington and Gunnar Roberts, and Western Hills' Cole Semones. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
When play ended at the Hilen Cup Tuesday, the team champion was crowned.
The medalist was not.
Franklin County’s Ben Bevington and Frankfort’s Carter Denton were tied for first with two-day totals of 76, but darkness at the end of Tuesday’s play meant the pair had to come back Wednesday for a playoff.
Denton won the playoff on the first hole with a par. Bevington bogeyed the hole.
Franklin County won the team championship after Tuesday’s play with a two-day total of 325 (163-162). Frankfort took second at 345 (184-161), and Western Hills finished third at 409 (195-209).
The Hilen Cup, which started in 1994, features the three local high school boys golf teams in a two-day competition with nine holes of play each day at Juniper Hill.
Denton, a sophomore, had a chance to win medalist honors Tuesday at No. 18, his last hole of the day.
“I missed a four-foot putt that lipped the cup and came out,” he said. “If I’d made that putt I would have won, and we wouldn’t be here today.”
Wednesday’s playoff started at No. 1, where Denton teed off first.
“I pulled my 5-wood off to the left,” he said. “I was worried I might not be able to make the approach shot. But he hit the tree and it gave me a little hope.”
Bevington was able to recover from his tee shot, and Denton dealt with having a shot that was at the bottom of a slope to the left of the green.
“The chip I made onto the green was one of the hardest shots on the course,” Denton said, “but I hit it close and was able to make the putt to win.”
The top five finishers were named to the all-tournament team. There was a tie for fifth place, so both players were named to the team.
Making up the all-tournament team were Denton, Bevington, FCHS’ Gunnar Roberts and Zach Perry, FHS’ Myles Williams and WHHS’ Cole Semones.
The Hilen Cup wrapped up the regular season for the local teams, who will compete in the Region 9 tournament Wednesday at Gibson Bay in Richmond.
FCHS: Ben Bevington 76 (40-36), Gunnar Roberts 82 (39-43), Zach Perry 83 (40-43), Kolby Nesselrode 85 (44-41), Sam Brown 90 (48-42)
FHS: Carter Denton 46 (40-36), Myles Williams 83 (45-38), Will Boswell 89 (46-43), Jack Kennedy 97 (53-44), Drew Ludwig 99 (54-45)
