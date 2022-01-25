Franklin County’s girls team was 10th and Western Hills’ boys team was 11th at the Winter Invitational swim meet Saturday at Clear Creek Park in Shelbyville.

The teams compete again Wednesday at Clear Creek Park for Senior Night.

Here are the local results from Saturday’s meet.

GIRLS

200-yard freestyle: 6. Olivia Adkins (FC) 2:36.79.

200-yard IM: 4. Katie Sivinski (FC) 2:43.48.

50-yard freestyle: 43. Savannah Salchli (FC) 39.27, 48. Maddie Smith (WH) 40.13, 49. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 41.78.

100-yard butterfly: 9. Olivia Adkins (FC) 1:18.35.

100-yard freestyle: 16. Maddy Floyd (WH) 1:16.89, 33. Savannah Salchli (FC) 1:29.97, 37. Lauren Lodmell (WH) 1:36.54.

100-yard backstroke: 23. Maddie Smith (WH) 1:44.54.

100-yard breaststroke: 4. Katie Sivinski (FC) 1:26.52.

BOYS

200-yard IM: 8. Garrett Foster (WH) 2:33.13.

50-yard freestyle: 6. Hunter Foster (WH) 26.11, 10. Maximus Briedert (FC) 27.06, 25. Christian Adkins (FC) 30.15, 38. Mahir Gokaraju (WH) 33.56.

100-yard freestyle: 14. Maximus Briedert (FC) 1:02.91, 32. Mahi Gokaraju (WH) 1:14.45.

500-yard freestyle: 6. Hunter Foster (WH) 6:02.12, 12. Christian Adkins (FC) 7:07.23.

100-yard backstroke: 10. Garrett Foster (WH) 1:12.21.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription