Franklin County’s girls basketball team went 2-0 in the Independence Bank Tip-Off Classic over the weekend at the Owensboro Sports Center.

FCHS defeated Hopkins County Central 72-58 Friday.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription