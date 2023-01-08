The Franklin County High School girls basketball program will be inducting the inaugural class into the Lady Flyer Hoops Hall of Fame Saturday.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Those in the 2023 class are players Marylynn Barnett, Anna Beth Logan Bobbitt, Malaka Frank, Connie Goins, Sarah Hillyer, Andrea Howard Karimian, Allison Story Nix and Sally Zimmerman, coaches Nancy Finney and Joey Thacker, and contributors Terry Johnson and Linda Younkin.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription