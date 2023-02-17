For the final week of the regular season, Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker scheduled two tough opponents.

The Lady Flyers defeated Bullitt East (22-9) Tuesday 75-61, but they lost to Dixie Heights 53-47 Friday as the Colonels improved to 23-7. Both games were played at FCHS.

021723.GBall-FC Chambers-Dixie Heights Berman_ly.JPG

Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (10) defends against Dixie Heights' Samantha Berman, left, during Friday's game at FCHS. At right is Franklin County's Madison Jackson (4). Dixie Heights won 53-47. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
021823.GBall-FC Jackson-Dixie Heights Steczynski_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Madison Jackson, left, drives the baseline against Dixie Heights' Ella Steczynski in the first half of Friday's game at FCHS. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

