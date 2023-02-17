Franklin County's Jazmin Chambers (10) defends against Dixie Heights' Samantha Berman, left, during Friday's game at FCHS. At right is Franklin County's Madison Jackson (4). Dixie Heights won 53-47. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
For the final week of the regular season, Franklin County girls basketball coach Joey Thacker scheduled two tough opponents.
The Lady Flyers defeated Bullitt East (22-9) Tuesday 75-61, but they lost to Dixie Heights 53-47 Friday as the Colonels improved to 23-7. Both games were played at FCHS.
“We don’t mind to lose to good teams,” Thacker said after Friday’s game. “We knew we’d have to play a really good game in order to beat them. They’ve played a quality schedule and had some good wins themselves, and that’s why you do this. Hopefully it pays off for you on down the road.”
The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter. A layup by Logan Kennedy gave Franklin County a 16-14 lead, but Dixie Heights scored the next 10 points for a 24-16 lead.
“Their physical pressure caused us to do some things that we actually know better than to do,” Thacker said, “but they forced us into some turnovers early and that seemed to snowball all night.”
FCHS cut the lead to five, 24-19, at halftime and went ahead by a point, 28-27, with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
The Colonels led 34-32 going into the fourth quarter, but after two free throws gave them a 36-32 advantage, FCHS responded with six straight points on three layups — two by Juliana Frazee and one by Jazmin Chambers — for a 38-36 Lady Flyer lead.
Dixie Heights hit three straight 3-pointers for a 45-38 lad with 2:17 remaining, and FCHS didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the way.
“We knew we would have some issues with their long wings with our young guards, and I think that’s kind of how it plays in games that we struggle with possession of the basketball,” Thacker said.
“We turned it over 28 times with 15 turnovers at halftime. And part of that issue is knowing when and when not we’re getting doubled in the post. The other part of that is knowing when to make the appropriate pass either against pressure or against post defense.
“I thought Juliana and Jhaven (Meade) really established themselves in the third quarter in the post, and for some reason we quit throwing it in there. And Juliana got in foul trouble.”
Frazee led FCHS with 15 points, and Logan Kennedy had 14 points and eight rebounds. Meade finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Dixie Heights had three players in double figures, led by Ella Steczynski and Samantha Berman with 13 points each.
Friday’s game was the final game of the regular season for the Lady Flyers (23-7). Next up is the 41st District tournament, where FCHS will play Frankfort in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Western Hills.
“That’s why we play good competition this time of year,” Thacker said. “Hopefully it gets us ready. It’s win or go home next week. We’ll see how we respond.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.