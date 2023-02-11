Franklin County’s girls basketball team improved to 22-6 with a 64-53 win over Ballard Friday at FCHS.

The Lady Flyers led 16-12 after the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

