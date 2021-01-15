Franklin County’s girls basketball team opened district play Friday with a 67-52 win at Great Crossing.
FCHS was ahead 20-13 after the first quarter and 35-22 at halftime.
Patience Laster had a double-double for the Lady Flyers with 16 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three blocked shots.
Brooklynn Miles and Shauvi Kennedy both finished with 13 points. Miles also had seven assists and four steals, and Kennedy had six rebounds and four assists.
Nevaeh Carter and Jhaven Meade both scored eight points for FCHS, followed by Jazmin Chambers with five points and Amelia Wells with four.
Carter grabbed seven rebounds, and Wells and Meade each had five rebounds. The Lady Flyers held a 44-28 advantage on the boards.
FCHS shot 50% from the field, and Great Crossing (3-1) shot 32%.
Rachel Smith led the Warhawks with 14 points.
Franklin County (4-1) plays at Berea Monday and continues district play Tuesday against Frankfort.
Great Crossing’s next game is a district contest at home Tuesday against Western Hills.
