Franklin County’s girls basketball team posted an overtime victory over Nelson County Thursday, winning 65-61 at FCHS.

Nelson County (10-13) led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime, but the Lady Flyers pulled ahead 41-38 after three quarters.

The Lady Cards won the fourth quarter 17-14 to send the game into overtime.

FCHS’ Brooklynn Miles finished the game with 22 points, eight assists and three steals.

Teammate Patience Laster posted a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Flyers were Alijah Starks with six points, Nevaeh Carter and Jhaven Meade each with five points, Juliana Frazee with four, and Cameryn Ridderikhoff with three points.

Carter also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

FCHS (10-5) plays at home Saturday against Shelby County.

