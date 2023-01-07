010823.GBall-FC LKennedy-WH Davis_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Kaylind Davis (30) tries to knock the ball away from Franklin County's Logan Kennedy (23) Friday at WHHS. Franklin County won 66-23. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Franklin County’s girls basketball team ran its district winning streak to 72 Friday with a 66-23 win over Western Hills at WHHS.

The Lady Flyers’ district winning streak was incorrectly reported as 70 after Tuesday’s win against Great Crossing. That victory extended the win streak to 71.

