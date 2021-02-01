Franklin County’s girls basketball team, which was quarantined late last week after a positive COVID-19 test result within the program, has had its quarantine extended.
The Lady Flyers' total quarantine will now be 14 days. They'll be able to resume team activities on Feb. 9.
"It's a few days beyond what we thought it would be originally," FCHS Athletic Director Tracy Spickard said. "It was a little more widespread than we initially thought."
FCHS' first game back, looking at the schedule on the KHSAA website, khsaa.org, would be Feb. 10 at Tates Creek.
Franklin County's home game against Dunbar, scheduled for Monday, will now be part of a doubleheader with the FCHS boys team on Feb. 15.
The Lady Flyers will play Dunbar at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15, followed by the Franklin County and Frankfort boys teams playing at 7:30 p.m. The doubleheader will be played at FCHS.
“We all knew throughout the state this was going to be a unique year, and obviously it has been,” FCHS girls coach Joey Thacker said Friday. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe and do the best we can.”
Spickard said the school was following the advice and recommendation of the Franklin County Health Department.
"We've depended on their guidance," she said. "We're taking the necessary precautions to keep the kids safe and offer the kids the chance when they return to hopefully be through this and not have any other incidences the rest of the way."
Franklin County (7-2) is ranked 10th in the state in the Associated Press poll that was released Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.