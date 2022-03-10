LEXINGTON — Defense did it again for Franklin County Wednesday.

Just like they did in winning the 11th Region tournament, the Lady Flyers turned up the defensive pressure against Henderson County in the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet Sixteen and came away with a 46-43 victory at Rupp Arena.

The win puts FCHS (28-7) in Friday’s quarterfinals, facing Southwestern at 11 a.m.

“Well, we just gutted another one out,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “We preach to our kids we’re probably not going to lead the state in scoring, so we’ve got to do it on the defensive end.

“I felt like we made everything they wanted to do hard. We didn’t always do it well, sometimes, but the game slows down in March. No one’s coming in here winning 75 to 74.”

That was evident in the first quarter, which ended with FCHS leading 5-4.

The Lady Flyers were ahead 16-15 with less than a minute left in the second quarter, but Henderson (24-5) scored six straight points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Graci Ridley, and the Lady Colonels led 21-18 at halftime.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle with Henderson building a four-point lead late in the third, only to see FCHS tie the game at 31-31 at the end of the period.

Henderson was leading 38-37 when FCHS’ Patience Laster was called for a charge with 4:23 left in the game. The Lady Colonels’ Kaytlan Kemp hit the back of her head on the floor on the play and missed the rest of the game.

“When Kaytlan went out it kind of cleaned out our sails and they knew to come after us a little bit,” Henderson coach Jeff Haile said. “She’s our leader, she gets things done, she finds the open man. She had eight assists up at that point.

“It was a tough break for us, but give Franklin County credit. They stuck with what they wanted to do and kept sticking with it. They killed us on the boards, especially in the fourth quarter, so give them credit.”

Henderson’s Mallorie Veal hit a 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining, giving the Lady Colonels a 41-37 lead, but that was the team’s last field goal for nearly four minutes.

FCHS scored the game’s next five points on free throws, four by Laster and one by Leia Hogan, for a 42-41 lead with 1:48 remaining.

The Lady Flyers got some breathing room when Cameryn Ridderikhoff ,who Thacker said had been struggling with her shot, buried a 3-pointer from the right corner with 56 seconds left for a 45-41 advantage.

“Shooters got to shoot, and we’ve told her she’s got to let one go,” Thacker said of Ridderikhoff. “She got fouled, too, and they didn’t call it. She got drilled. She kind of stopped because she was stunned. Not because she made it but because they didn’t call it.

“But at the same time, I think we were all shocked that we were up one and we fired one from 30 feet, but hey, it worked out. Just hang around. We’ll do some stuff.”

Like advance to the state tournament quarterfinals. Franklin County Schools Superintendent announced on social media that because of the win, the district won’t have school Friday, and he urged people to make the trip to Rupp Arena to support the Lady Flyers.

In Wdnesday’s game, Laster led FCHS with 12 points, and Jazmin Chambers scored 10.

Nevaeh Carter had 11 rebounds, Jhaven Meade had 10, and Laster finished with nine as FCHS held a 37-22 advantage on the boards.

Franklin County shot 37.5% from the field, and Henderson shot 35.4%. The Lady Colonels had three players in double figures, led by Veal with 13.

FRANKLIN CO. (46) — Patience Laster 12, Jhaven Meade 7, Nevaeh Carter 5, Jazmin Chambers 10, Leia Hogan 3, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 5, Juliana Frazee 4.

HENDERSON CO. (43) — Jarie Thomas 10, Careese Toombs 4, Graci Risley 12, Kaytlan Kemp 2, Mallorie Veal 13, Shalyn Sprinkles 2.

