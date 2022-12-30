Franklin County’s girls basketball team is hosting the Simpson’s Tree Service/H+W Sports Classic Saturday, Jan. 7.

Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

The event will feature nine games with the first game at 8 a.m. Admission will be $8 for all day.

