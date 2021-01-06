Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County's girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 51-49 win over Southwestern Tuesday at FCHS.

Southwestern led 12-8 after the first quarter and 26-25 at halftime.

The Lady Flyers outscored Southwestern 12-10 in the third quarter to lead 37-36 going into the final period.

Nevaeh Carter was FCHS' top scorer with 15 points, and she had six rebounds. Shauvi Kennedy was in double figures with 11 points, and she had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Rounding out the scoring were Patience Laster with eight points, Brooklynn Miles with seven, Jhaven Meade with six and Amelia Wells with four points.

Miles finished with six rebounds and five assists, Laster had eight rebounds, and Meade had five rebounds as the Lady Flyers held a 41-26 advantage on the boards.

Franklin County hosts Scott County Friday for Senior Night. The game is a rematch of last season's 11th Region championship matchup, won by FCHS 57-53.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription